Alex Bowman exits New Hampshire early with engine issue

Alex Bowman found mid-race trouble in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, heading to the garage early at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after engine problems struck his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Bowman was running 17th in the 36-car field when the caution flag flew for Daniel Hemric’s Turn 2 spin, and he pulled the No. 48 Chevy to the pits in the 144th of a scheduled 301 laps. His crew looked under the hood as the rough-running car spewed smoke before the team opted to go behind the wall and didn’t return on-track.

RELATED: Leaderboard | At-track photos

Bowman started fifth in the USA Today 301 after Saturday’s qualifying session was scrapped by rain.

Bowman entered the event in 12th position in the Cup Series standings with just a 66-point margin above the provisional postseason elimination line. After Sunday’s show, just eight races will remain in the regular season before the 16-driver playoff field is set.

This story will be updated.