Alex Bowman can empathize with relief driver Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman knows both sides of the substitute driver equation.

In 2016, he was pressed into service for 10 races in the No. 88 Hendrick Chevrolet while Dale Earnhardt Jr. was recovering from a concussion.

Last year, Bowman missed five races because of concussion symptoms and was replaced in his No. 48 Chevy by Noah Gragson.

With his experience as a relief driver, Bowman understands the challenge facing NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry, who will sub for injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Chevrolet on Sunday.

“I think it‘s a hard situation to step into,” Bowman said. “Obviously, we had some success when I filled in, but it‘s really hard. I think it‘s only gotten harder with the Next Gen car coming in. The Xfinity car used to be so similar to a Cup car, and now they couldn‘t be more different in how they drive and how you can approach how to aggressively drive them …

“Definitely different, but I think it is a good opportunity for Josh to learn and to see how Hendrick Motorsports operates and to see the things that we do and to be a part of an organization like that, even though it‘s through a situation that nobody wants.”

