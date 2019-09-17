Alex Bowman drives No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro to sixth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Alex Bowman placed sixth in the South Point 400 Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr brought home the win in the race, with Kevin Harvick taking second, and Brad Keselowski placing third. Chase Elliott brought home fourth place, followed by Ryan Blaney to round out the top five.

Joey Logano picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Truex finished out front in Stage 2.

Bowman qualified in 19th position at 176.355 mph.

Bowman has tallied one career victory, seven top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 22 races.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and 22 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 24 lead changes.

With Truex driving to victory in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camaro, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 988 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 958. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 916 points on the season.

