A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Cup drivers Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe will compete in Monday’s qualifying events.

Bowman will have three entries. Jake Swanson will compete Wednesday and C.J. Leary will race Thursday in Bowman-prepared cars.

Cup driver Josh Bilicki will compete in Tuesday’s events.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racer Carson Hocevar will race Wednesday. Also racing that day is Karsyn Elledge, daughter of JR Motorsports co-owner and CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

J.J. Yeley, who ran most of the races in the Xfinity Series and half the Cup races last year, will compete Thursday. Also racing Thursday is NASCAR on NBC pit reporter Dillon Welch.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, who combined to win five of the last six Chili Bowl titles, are not competing this year.

Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl originally appeared on NBCSports.com