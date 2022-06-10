Alex Birchmeier plans to enroll early at Penn State

Penn State has invested its time and effort immensely in the Class of 2023 in improving the quality of the offensive line, and one key member of that recruiting class intends to join the program in January.

Alex Birchmeier, the first commitment for Penn State in the Class of 2023 and a five-star offensive lineman, says he plans on enrolling at Penn State in January, according to Lions247. That will allow Birchmeier to participate in Penn State’s offseason workout conditioning and spring football practices next year. All of that will put him on a fast track to finding a role on the Penn State offensive line, possibly as early as the 2023 season.

Penn State’s entire offensive line is under a microscope in 2022 after a tough 2021 season. The Nittany Lions lose Rasheed Walker to the NFL draft and welcome in one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal, Hunter Nourzad. The expectation is the offensive line will be improved in 2022, and it will have to be in order for Penn State’s offense to have any chance of being consistently productive.

Penn State had a rough season running the football and quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of two games last season due to injury. Having an improved offensive line will help both of those causes in the fall. But the Class of 2023 is showing Penn State is attacking the overall offensive line picture pretty heavily.

In addition to the five-star Birchmeier, Penn State also has commitments from Joshua Miller (four-stars according to On3) and Anthony Donkoh (three-stars) out of Virginia (Birchmeier’s home state as well), and five-star J'ven Williams from Reading, Pennsylvania.

