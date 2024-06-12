Alex Binelas drives in four to lift Sea Dogs past Fightin Phils

Jun. 11—Alex Binelas was 4 for 5 with a home run and drove in four runs as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Reading Fightin Phils 9-5 in an Eastern League game Tuesday night in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Kristian Campbell added four hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for Portland, which improved to 32-26, tied with first in the Northeast Division with Hartford.

The Sea Dogs took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI double by Campbell and a run-scoring single by Binelas. Campbell added a two-run single in the top of the fourth to make it 5-1. Binelas had a two-run home run in the seventh and Tyler Miller an RBI double in the ninth.

Carlos De La Cruz homered twice for Reading.

