Free agent offensive lineman Alex Bars is re-signing with the Raiders on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Bars, 27, played 15 games for the Raiders with 14 starts in 2022. He had one holding penalty and allowed 5.5 sacks, per STATS, Inc.

He had only 11 starts his first three seasons with the Bears.

Chicago signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2019. Bars did not make the team’s initial 53-player roster but re-signed to the practice squad and ended up playing five games as a rookie.

He didn’t make the Raiders’ roster out of training camp last year but re-signed to their practice squad. Bars signed to the active roster Oct. 1.

He has appeared in 53 career games with 25 starts.

The Raiders also re-signed offensive linemen Brandon Parker, Jermaine Eluemunor and Netane Muti this offseason.

Alex Bars re-signs with Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk