Alex Anzalone talks to Bridget Condon after Week 8 win vs. Raiders
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone talks to NFL Network's Bridget Condon after the Week 8 win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday night.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday night's loss.
Jahmyr Gibbs ran for more than 150 yards on Monday night to lead the Lions past the Raiders.
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 8.
A federal judge dismissed Brett Favre's lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe's comments are protected speech.
Retton provided her statement a week after her family announced that she'd returned home from a days-long trip to the ICU.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
The Giants traded Leonard Williams, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman, to the Seahawks for a 2024 and 2025 draft pick.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens uncovers waiver wire recommendations to help your roster through bye weeks and rest of season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, an all-time low.