Alex Anzalone on his Saints tenure, ‘fun ride’ ahead in free agency

Free Agent LB @AlexAnzalone47 joins @RossTuckerNFL on Monday's pod (ALREADY POSTED!!!) re: – Becoming a dad right after the Bears Saints playoff game

– His time w the Saints

– Playing with Brees

– Free Agency

– & morehttps://t.co/mjrb0qYgie pic.twitter.com/zqz8E3oj7M — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 8, 2021

Alex Anzalone overcame plenty of adversity in his four years with the Saints, between season-ending injuries and coaching changes and a constantly-shifting depth chart. He discussed all of those hurdles on the Ross Tucker Podcast to reflect on his career in New Orleans, his new experiences as a father, and what’s ahead in free agency.

Missing time in the trainer’s room was nothing new for Anzalone; his history of injuries trailed him back to college at Florida, and it’s something he knew how to work with, compartmentalize, and overcome. But another challenge was difficult for him to deal with: the team’s midseason trade for linebacker Kwon Alexander.

“Man, it was tough,” Anzalone began. “I felt like as a competitor you want to be ‘the guy,’ especially when you were ‘the guy.’ It’s tough, and it’s frustrating. There’s some days you don’t want to go in to work and you never know what’s going to happen.”

Getting benched was new for him; in the past, Anzalone had been the missing piece to the linebacker corps that the Saints had leaned on next to Demario Davis. Now, relegated to special teams and spectating while his teammates played defense, he had to work to keep things relative, and to keep his chin up. And coaching helped. He continued: “My linebackers coach (Michael Hodges) did a good job keeping my head on straight because it’s easy to go straight off the path; it’s really easy. You just have to remind yourself you’re playing in the NFL, you’re playing a game, a kid’s game, for a living.”

Based off his other comments, it sure sounds like Anzalone has made his peace with the likelihood that he’ll be continuing his career somewhere else. He feels the opportunity to fill in for Alexander after his late-season injury was a chance to put up good tape for interested teams to study.

“Four years in the NFL, that’s an above-average career, length-wise. And to be able to continue on and take care of my family in the long run, that’s really special,” Anzalone said. Having seen so many teammates come and go so early in his own career, he’s not taking anything for granted.

When asked what he’s hoping for in free agency, he pointed to a recent quote from Jared Goff — the new Detroit Lions quarterback acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Anzalone quoted Goff’s own message upon landing with a new team, saying: “I think the number one thing that any player wants is the right fit, and for a team to believe in you. It’s tough to navigate that decision, depending on how many teams are looking into you. It’s a crazy time in our lives but we’re looking forward to it.”

It’ll be interesting to see how much interest Anzalone receives on the open market. Many teams could use someone with his athleticism, starter’s experience, and willingness to help in the kicking game, but his extensive injury history and inconsistent film (the reason the Saints traded for Alexander, remember) might cool his market. Whatever happens next, he’s going into it with an open mind and few expectations, though it’s exciting to think of where his family could live next; he rattled off a list of locations including Miami and Seattle, among others.

Anzalone added, “We’ll see, you hear things every now and again. You just never really know who has interest in you until the tampering period stars and numbers start flying around, nothing’s for certain. It’s gonna be a fun ride I know that.”

