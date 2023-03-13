Alex Anzalone returns to the Lions on a 3-year contract

Alex Anzalone isn’t going anywhere. The free agent linebacker will stay in Detroit after agreeing to sign with the Lions on a new three-year contract.

Per Ian Rapoport, Anzalone is inking back in Detroit for three years and $18.75 million. He has spent the last two years as the Lions top linebacker. The $6.25 million average per year is more than he earned in those two combined seasons since joining the team in 2021.

Source: LB Alex Anzalone is signing a 3-year deal worth $18.75M back to the #Lions. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire