Alex Anzalone’s parents are headed home from Israel

It’s been a trying week off the field for Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone. Forunately, there is some very welcomed good news for the Lions captain.

Anzalone’s parents were part of a tour group visiting Israel when war erupted in the country. His parents were safe, but trapped in a hotel in Tel Aviv. With the unpredictability of warfare, it was hard to know their level of safety or how hey might be able to return to their home in Florida.

After a few agonizing days and Anzalone reaching out for help from President Joe Biden, his parents are on their way home. Anzalone posted the good news on his social media feed.

Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good. — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) October 12, 2023

Anzalone had one of the best games of his career in Week 5 despite the off-field tumult.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire