Alex Anzalone loves ‘culture change’ in Detroit, ready to recruit Marcus Williams to the Lions

Alex Anzalone is back for a second season with the Detroit Lions. The linebacker agreed to terms on a new one-year contract worth up to $4 million to return to the Lions, where he served as the on-field defensive play-caller with the green dot in 2021. Anzalone made it clear in his press conference on Monday that there wasn’t really any other place he wanted to be.

“I talked to (head coach) Dan (Campbell) at the end of the season and told him I wanted to come back,” Anzalone told reporters via Zoom. “If the feeling was mutual that would be a good fit for me.”

Anzalone continued,

“It’s definitely a place where you can see the culture change, a place where I personally can leave a legacy when we turn this thing around and start competing in games that really matter late in the season in a playoff run. That was the attraction for me.”

Even though the Lions base defensive scheme is changing to more of a four-man front, Anzalone still likes his role and fit with Detroit.

“I think from the start, from their vision last year that they kind of just let me play and play my game and let me play free and kind of gave me the keys to the defense in a way,” Anzalone said. “And I think that took my game to another level from where I was at before, and just looking forward to continuing on.”

Anzalone is also willing to help recruit an old friend and New Orleans Saints draft classmate to Detroit if he can, too. When asked about the rampant free agent speculation regarding Saints safety Marcus Williams, Anzalone was receptive to selling Williams on Detroit.

“He’s one of my close buddies, was drafted with him in New Orleans, 2017 that was,” Anzalone stated with a smile. “Super hard worker, super talented, super athletic. He’s young but he’s wise and experienced. started since Day One in New Orleans … if Dan and Brad (GM Holmes) give me the go-ahead.”

Williams remains one of the top uncommitted free agents.