Alex Anzalone: Should the Lions bring back the free agent LB?

One of the more interesting free agency decisions for the Detroit Lions is what they choose to do with linebacker Alex Anzalone. In his one season in Detroit, the off-ball LB had an up-and-down campaign but added value as a leader and a teacher of coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense and mentality, coming with the DC and head coach Dan Campbell from the New Orleans Saints.

After the Lions parted ways with Jamie Collins following Week 2, Anzalone’s coverage and run defense in space improved. He still struggled in games against teams with good play-action passing games (Cleveland, Denver, Minnesota), but the open-field speed and intensity made him a largely effective off-ball backer in Glenn’s defense.

Could Anzalone return in 2022?

The 27-year-old clearly liked his time in Detroit. In a recent Instagram post, a sincere Anzalone thanked the Lions and his teammates for a fun season, one where he was elected a captain by his new teammates.

“It was a privilege to play for the Lions organization this year. I truly had one of the most fun seasons playing football in my life despite everything. Being chosen as captain by my peers has been an honor that I’ll never forget. As chapter 5 ends, 6 begins…,” Anzalone wrote.

He’s an unrestricted free agent who finished the season on the injured reserve list, and rookie Derrick Barnes played decently (outside of two drives in the Week 18 matchup with the Packers) in his absence. Anzalone has battled a lot of injuries going back to his college days at Florida, where he was a running mate of former Lions first-rounder Jarrad Davis.

Anzalone earned $1.75 million for his one-year deal in Detroit in 2021. A similar deal would likely lure him back. The demand for a limited backer with an injury history and his dreadful Pro Football Focus grade (34.1 overall) isn’t apt to be through the roof.

Bringing him back for a similar deal with the understanding that Anzalone is intended to serve as the No. 3 LB in a system that plays two LBs makes a lot of sense for all parties. If he wants more money, or if the Lions see him playing a more integral role, it’s not a good fit. Remember, Jalen Reeves-Maybin is also a free agent and should be a more priority option than Anzalone if the Lions are looking to keep some continuity at the LB spot.