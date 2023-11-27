Alex Anzalone going to miss time with injury

The Detroit Lions were back at practice on Monday after getting the weekend off following Thursday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. It was thr first time since Thanksgiving for head coach Dan Campbell to address the media and update injuries as well.

Unfortunately, the injury update is not so rosy for linebacker Alex Anzalone. Campbell indicated Anzalone could miss some time with a hand injury. Coach Campbell didn’t elaborate on the exact injury or offer a specific timeline other than to say it “could be a little bit.”

In Campbell speak, that means to not expect Anzalone for Sunday’s trip to New Orleans. It’s a considerable loss for the Lions, as well as for Anzalone, a fourth-round pick by the Saints in 2017. The veteran LB is having his best season and is Detroit’s top tackler and best cover LB.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire