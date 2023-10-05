Alex Anzalone explains the key to the top-ranked Lions run defense

The question caught Alex Anzalone off-guard. During his media session after a Lions practice this week, the Detroit linebacker was asked about the key to the Lions defense having the NFL’s best run defense through the first four weeks.

“Oh really?” Anzalone said. He then joked it was “probably linebacker play” with a hearty laugh.

It’s a timely statement with the Lions facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. Carolina racked up 320 rushing yards on Christmas Eve last season, leaving a lump of coal in the Lions’ stocking instead of a playoff berth.

Then Anzalone offered a more pensive, legitimate answer.

“I feel like run defense is the whole team,” Anzalone said. “It’s the corners, it’s the linebackers, it’s the D-line, it’s the safeties. It’s a credit to everyone, really.”

Through four games, the Lions have surrendered just 243 yards on the ground, an NFL-best 60.8 yards per game. What’s changed from last year, aside from the personnel?

“Teams were figuring out last year how to get certain weaknesses exposed. This year there really are none so far. So, we’re trying to keep it that way,” Anzalone said.

That should be easier against Carolina than in Week 16 last season. The 0-4 Panthers are 22nd in rushing yards and 21st in yards per carry on the young season.

