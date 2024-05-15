Alex Albon commits future to Williams with new long-term contract

Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension (Getty Images)

Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams, ending speculation over his future by committing to the team.

The 28-year-old appears set to remain with the British constructor through into the new era of Formula 1 regulations that begin in 2026.

Reports had linked the talented Albon, twice a podium finisher in F1, with a move away from Williams.

But Albon has re-affirmed his commitment to the team he joined ahead of the 2022 season with the Thai confident there are “great things to come”.

“I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people,” Albon said.

“It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract.“

The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

Albon is yet to register a top ten in the 2024 campaign, with teammate Logan Sargeant also still seeking his first point of the season.

Both Mercedes and Red Bull had been connected with a move for a driver who finished seventh in the Drivers’ Championship in 2020.

The F1 season continues at Imola with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend as Albon and Sargeant look to make improvements.

“We are delighted to secure Alex’s long-term future with Williams Racing,” Williams team principal James Vowles said.

“He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

“Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid.”