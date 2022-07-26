Alessia Russo - Alessia Russo's backheel goal: What happened and how football reacted - GETTY IMAGES

The gasp of amazement before the roar of celebration captured the moment perfectly inside the stadium. It was a goal so audacious, so cheeky, you could not quite believe what you had seen before the joy of the moment took over.

It was a goal so good they should name it after the player who scored it, because Alessia Russo has just pulled off one of the most remarkable pieces of skill ever seen by a player in an England shirt.

"You must have so much courage to do such an unpredictable and phenomenal thing like that," said manager Sarina Wiegman. "It was really nice to watch."

Russo admitted that "I could have made it a lot easier for myself if I’d scored the first one."

She added: "But yeah, it fell nicely, but I don’t remember it too much about it, I just thought it was the quickest route to get it in the back of the net without having to turn. I was fortunate it went in. I didn't really see it go in, so I don’t know how it went in but I just celebrated and I enjoyed the moment."

The goal deserves to be remembered for the magic it sprinkled on another wonderful night for the Lionesses as they did not just reach the final of the European Championship, but did so by dismantling a Sweden team ranked second in the world who, like Norway before, many were tipping as realistic title winners a few days earlier.

The introduction

Russo was only brought on in the 52nd minute, replacing Ellen White as she has done in every game at this Euros. The roar from the crowd was as loud as it had been all night. Russo did not run on to the pitch, she bounced on.

The 23-year-old is confident and dangerous. If she is an impact substitute it must feel like a punch on the chin to the opposition.

Within seconds of coming she had galloped away down the right, leaving Swedish defenders in her wake, before delivering a cross to the far post that should have been scored by Lauren Hemp. She hit the bar instead, which rather sums up her tournament. She just cannot get any sort of luck.

Story continues

The chance

Russo, though, was on the rampage and when she was presented with an excellent chance, unmarked, in the middle of the goal, there were groans of disappointment when she put her shot straight at Hedvig Lindahl.

But Russo did not throw her arms in frustration, she did not pause to berate herself. She stayed alert, the danger was not over.

The recovery

Pouncing on the loose ball, Sweden defenders did what they are taught to do. They ushered her away from goal like bouncers ejecting a rowdy guest, they even bumped her with their shoulders to help her on her way.

But Russo was looking back, keeping her eyes low and hidden from their gaze, she saw the gap, spotted the chance and then delivered the trick.

The moment of magic

The connection with the ball with the heel was strong and true, flashing past substitute Jonna Andersson before she had any time to react, and poor Hedvig was caught completely by surprise as it nutmegged her.

Alessia Russo's backheel goal: What happened and how football reacted - REUTERS

A backheeled flick through the goalkeeper’s legs. A no-look nutmeg while being shepherded away from goal by two defenders.

It was one of those sporting snapshots, when time slowed and the images become imprinted on your memory without you realising what is happening. Shut your eyes and you will see it played out in front of you again, time after time.

The explosion of emotion

To score a goal like this would be special in any game, but to do it in the semi-finals of a major tournament in front of a partisan home crowd, was just an open mouth, barely-believable moment of magic. In the crowd people screamed joyfully in each other's faces. There were high fives, there were hugs, there was an explosion of pride and happiness and wonder.

Russo paused for a breath, to double check the ball had gone where she thought it had and then she was off, both hands pumping into the air as the screams of delight filled the Sheffield sky.

Alessia Russo - Alessia Russo's backheel goal: What happened and how football reacted - GETTY IMAGES

It will be called “The Russo” in homage to the woman who dared to try something few would have the imagination to think of; it is a fitting tribute to the footballer who not only had the vision to see the opportunity, but also the skill to pull it off as the goalkeeper crumpled, forwards, a split second after watching the ball roll through her legs.

Wonderful, magnificent, brilliant, breathtaking – somehow none of these superlatives do it justice. That says it all.

Reactions from the football world

I dreamt of scoring a goal like that my whole life. Never happened. @alessiarusso7 take a bow. Go on England. — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) July 26, 2022

Stephen Warnock

“Absolutely outrageous. Alessia Russo is running towards the corner flag with her back to goal and she back heels it. It's one of the best goals you will ever see.”

Not gonna lie, that was lit from Russo — Sam Kerr (@samkerr1) July 26, 2022

Rachel Brown-Finnis

“Wow! Have you ever had a better, more impactful player off the bench? This was patience and quality from England. Russo thought the chance had gone.

“Oh! Oh! The cheek! If that happened to me in training I'd have been having a go.

“It's the improvisation and recognising that could even happen that catches you out as a keeper. The precision of that finish, there's nothing an iconic keeper like Lindahl can do about that.

“There have been jaw-dropping moments in this tournament and that's another one.”

Alessia Russo!!! The absolute audacity. I cannot get over what I’ve just seen. WOW WOW WOW what a goal!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @Lionesses @alessiarusso7 #ENG — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) July 26, 2022

Izzy Christiansen

“It's demoralising for Sweden. If that goal is not taking the mickey, I don't know what is.”