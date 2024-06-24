Alessia Capelletti joins Juventus!

Alessia Capelletti is a new Juventus Women player signing until 30 June, 2027.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper joins the Bianconere from Parma, where she has impressed since joining the club at the beginning of their first-ever Serie A season in 2022/23 and helped the Gialloblu to a third-place finish in Serie B last season after returning from a long-term injury absence.

Before joining Parma in the summer of 2022, Alessia spent two seasons with Empoli and performed to a high level. Despite a good year on a personal level in her first season with Parma, the side finished bottom of Serie A and were relegated, and narrowly missed out on a promotion playoff spot in their first season in the second tier.

In 2022, no goalkeeper made more Serie A saves than Alessia, as she managed more than AC Milan’s Laura Giuliani and Pomigliano’s Sara Cetinja (now of Inter), and she was named the Best Under-23 goalkeeper in 2021/22.

Now, Alessia begins a new chapter with the Bianconere.

Welcome to Juventus, Alessia!