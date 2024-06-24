Alessia Capelletti’s first interview

Alessia Capelletti is Juventus Women’s latest signing! The 25-year-old goalkeeper has signed a two-year contract running until 30 June 2026.

After completing her move, she sat down to share her initial impressions with us.

“The first thing I thought when I entered Vinovo was that this is the right place for me given what I’m looking for and the footballer I want to become. I feel good and relaxed. I’m ready for this top-level experience at Juventus.”

Listening to her talk, you can tell Alessia is determined to seize the opportunity with both hands.

“I’m here now and I want to give my all for this team. My main goal is to improve a little every day. I want to keep growing and I think this is the right place for me to do that. I’ll improve technically, physically and mentally because there’s everything you need here to express your full potential. It’s going to be a wonderful journey and I can’t wait to start. I’ll give everything I have as a person and as a footballer."

Capelletti joins Juventus having previously plied her trade at Empoli and Parma – two positive experiences which aided her development.

“I spent two wonderful years in Tuscany. It was a really friendly atmosphere and I was able to grow with no pressure. I had to do so quickly though because despite being young I already had responsibility.

“Parma was my first experience as a pro, in 2022. Playing at the Tardini was an amazing experience – the first big experience of my career. It didn’t end in the best of ways because I got injured and we were relegated but that season [2022/23] was really important for my development. Last season at Parma was a bit different because we had a younger team and were playing in Serie B, but it was another great learning experience.

“Now that I’m at Juve I hope to keep growing on a personal level and as a player.”

Our latest recruit went on to discuss both her personal goals and the team’s objectives.

“I know I can find everything I need here to further my personal growth. It’s up to me to train the right way and act the right way so that I can go as far as possible. Great clubs like this help players fulfil their potential by providing all the tools you need to understand what you can achieve.

“We’ll be playing in lots of competitions next season and I’m sure we’ll all be going full out to win as much as possible.

“On a personal level, I know that if I play, I have to make a difference on the pitch and if I don’t play, I have to make a difference by helping my team-mates. You can always be useful, in any situation. That’s what creates a strong bond within a team.”