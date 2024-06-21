Alessandro Bastoni, character and vital assists

One of the key figures in the Nerazzurri backline is undoubtedly Alessandro Bastoni, who, during the season just gone, also made a huge contribution with his assists. Indeed, in addition to being a hugely solid presence in defence, the No.95 set up a teammate to score for three consecutive matches against Bologna, Napoli and Empoli. His extraordinary performances were recognised by Lega Serie A, who named him as the Player of the Month for March and, above all, the best defender of the 2023/24 season. Bastoni’s campaign bordered on perfection: he never looked shaky and never produced a below-par display. He showed incredible consistency, combining defensive solidity with an ability to build from the back. The Inter defender has undoubtedly worked hard on himself, doing his utmost to become a huge contributor to the Scudetto of the Second Star. Often involved in the team’s attacking play, he also managed to get on the scoresheet, bagging the final goal in Inter’s 4-2 victory over Roma at the Olimpico.