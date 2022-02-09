Alesia Dailey: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight
NASCAR celebrates Alesia Dailey, senior manager of benefits and wellness for NASCAR Human Resources, in today's Black History Month spotlight.
With around 800,000 people expected to be at this year’s WM Phoenix Open, it will be the largest sporting event to date where people can place legal bets in person in Arizona.
Plastic pallets in The Ledger parking lot caught fire Monday, damaging three cars nearby. Firefighters said the smoke was visible across downtown.
It was a good offensive night for the Wildcats, despite a not-so-good one on the glass.
The Boeing Co.’s start to 2022 was a good sign for commercial production in Wichita. Boeing (NYSE: BA) on Tuesday reported net orders of 75 aircraft in January, equaling 14% of its orders for all of 2021 in what is typically a slower month for the industry. Spirit AeroSystems Inc. in Wichita has work on all Boeing commercial and cargo jets.
Four cars were destroyed and residents were forced out of their apartments due to a fire that started in a nearby storage shed on Wednesday morning.
“... I felt crushed. That’s my life,” the owner said.
Ten Cuban migrants landed in a canal-front neighborhood in the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
'Jeen-Yuhs' uncovers how Donda West served as the driving force behind Kanye's creativity, spirituality, self-confidence, and ambition
This week's WM Phoenix Open will mark a milestone for Charles Howell III - his 600th career PGA Tour start.
Tara Lipinski made Olympic figure-skating history in 1998, winning gold at age 15. She's now a sports commentator with fellow skater Johnny Weir.
NASCAR celebrates Erik Moses, president of Nashville Superspeedway, in today's Black History Month spotlight.
Catch this National Corvette Museum exhibit before it’s gone for good!
Drop by Boulevard's newest business for a free medium hot or iced coffee during their celebration.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL — NASCAR announced Wednesday an official partnership with Stepp‘s Towing Service, Inc., a Florida-based company that has been designated the Official Track Recovery Service Partner of NASCAR. Stepp‘s Towing Service will provide towing and wrecker vehicles for a majority of NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series […]
Twenty-two individuals were indicted for illegally distributing substantial amounts of controlled substances in Maury and Lewis counties in Tennessee.
Related documents are still sealed, but the Hennepin County Court said Peter Cahill was the signing judge when Minneapolis police killed the Black man.
Kyle Busch looks to check box with Daytona 500 win with personal unknowns of the Next Gen car at Daytona International Speedway.
The 2022 NASCAR season is here, and with it comes plenty of change. New tracks, reconfigured tracks and driver changes will shake up the competition. NASCAR has even made tweaks to the practice and qualifying format as the evolution of on-track activity continues since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. RELATED: NASCAR BetCenter for latest […]
“Mattress Mack” is known in Houston as a man who loves gambling as much as he loves giving back to his community. He drove to a Louisiana gas station to put his money behind his team pick.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.