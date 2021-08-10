ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors With Substantial Losses to Lead the Home Point Capital Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - HMT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit charges Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and seeks to represent purchasers of Home Point Capital common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Home Point Capital’s January 29, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). The Home Point Capital class action lawsuit is captioned Windemuth v. Home Point Capital Inc., No. 21-cv-11457, and was filed on June 21, 2021 in the Eastern District of Michigan.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 20, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Home Point Capital class action lawsuit alleges that Home Point Capital’s offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Home Point Capital’s aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase Home Point Capital’s expenses; (ii) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point Capital would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (iii) accordingly, Home Point Capital had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, Home Point Capital’s offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point Capital issued a press release announcing Home Point Capital’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Among other results, Home Point Capital reported revenue of $324.2 million, missing consensus estimates by $41.72 million. On this news, Home Point Capital’s stock price fell nearly 18%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Home Point Capital common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Home Point Capital’s IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. small business optimism drops as labor shortages persist

    Small business owners across the United States grew less confident in the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 2.8 points to a reading of 99.7 in July, almost erasing all of June's gain. Six of the 10 index components declined, three improved and one was left unchanged.

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • A Black former Starbucks employee claims managers didn't protect him from a customer who repeatedly called him a 'n-----.' He's suing the company.

    Dayshawn Rodriguez told his manager he didn't want to serve the customer anymore but they said this wasn't possible, according to a legal complaint.

  • 10 things in tech: AWS hiring spree - Musk's 2020 pay - AI for… pizza?

    AWS is on a hiring spree, Musk got $6.7 billion in compensation in 2020, and Pizza Hut wants to build a pizza AI: 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts - source

    (Reuters) -Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring recent pay hikes by other Wall Street lenders. The new pay scale, reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal, has been in effect since July 1 and follows similar moves by major Wall Street firms. The hikes are an attempt to attract and retain top talent and appropriately compensate for bankers' workload as dealmaking activity continues at an unprecedented pace.

  • Brooks Running Revenue Grew 75% in Q2 as It Continues to Steal Share in Women’s From Nike and Adidas

    A general running and walking boom, especially among women, has helped propel the success of Brooks and other running brands such as Hoka One One and Skechers.

  • 1940s-era buildings imploded in New Jersey to make way for new UPS hub

    The demolition of the 153-acre site's last remaining structures marks the completion of three years of site preparation work, clearing the way for construction of a UPS regional hub facility.

  • Two-Week Hiring Spree Nets Janney Advisors With $1.4 Billion

    Half of the new hires came from Truist, and they opened three new branches for the regional broker-dealer.

  • Saudi Aramco scouting for more deals to offer to investors

    Saudi Aramco is scouting for other potential deals to offer to investors and unlock capital, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday after the oil giant in June closed a $12.4 billion deal for its crude pipeline network. "We are looking at the potential for other deals that we are currently in negotiation (about)," Nasser said on a call with analysts. Aramco had reached out to banks to pitch for an advisory role to help finance the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, three sources told Reuters in June.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • In a world first, South Africa grants a patent to an artificial intelligence system

    DABUS is an AI system created by Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in the field of AI and programming. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions.

  • The $62 billion company behind 'Call of Duty' is embroiled in a major sexual harassment lawsuit. Here's what's going on.

    The state of California is suing Activision after a 2-year investigation found that female employees faced "constant sexual harassment."

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • NYC's new vaccine mandate fuels legal debate for businesses

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Alexis Keenan reports details on NYC's vaccine mandate testing the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case.

  • What To Do If You Haven’t Heard Back About That Dream Job

    Little can compare -- at least careerwise -- with the feeling of exhilaration and expectation you get when you've nailed the interview for your dream job. You leave the interview anticipating a call...