Alen Smailagic was working on his 3-point shot during Golden State’s offseason

After being selected in the second round by the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA draft, Alen Smailagic split time between the Bay Area and the G League in his rookie debut.

Through 14 games in the NBA, Smailagic averaged 4.2 points on 50% shooting from the field with 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.9 minutes per game. With the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, the 6-foot-10 forward notched 15.2 points on 51.2% shooting with 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 19 games.

Heading into his sophomore year in the association, Smailagic could be adding an outside jumper to his game.

During his after practice media availability on Tuesday, Smailagic mentioned he’s been working on his 3-point shot “a lot” The 20-year-old said Golden State player development coach Seth Cooper has helped develop his long-distance game.

Over his time at the NBA club, Smailagic shot only 3-of-13 (23.1%) from beyond the arc as a rookie. His numbers improved at the G League level, shooting 34.1% on 4.3 attempts per contest.

Although he still has work to do, Steve Kerr envisions Smailagic could develop into a pick and pop shooter on offense at the NBA level.

Well, Smiley is still so young, we’re just trying to help him develop. He has to have a picture in his mind of how he can fit in the NBA. I think that’s as a pick and pop shooter offensively. He’s got to understand his responsibilities as a defensive player whether he’s at the four or the five. We’re trying to help him. He works really hard, he loves the game, but it’s a pretty steep learning curve at the NBA level and we’re just trying to help him through that process.

With the status of the G League unclear, Smailagic will likely get the opportunity to compete for minutes in Golden State’s frontcourt behind the combination of Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Kevon Looney and Marquese Chriss.

