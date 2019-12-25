On the surface, Tuesday's trade between the Jazz and Cavs doesn't matter much to the Warriors and their fans.

But when you dig deep into the details of the trade, Warriors fans have a little more interest.

In the finalized deal that was announced Tuesday, Cleveland sent guard Jordan Clarkson to Utah for 2014 No. 5 overall draft pick Dante Exum, a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's that 2023 draft pick that we will focus on here.

That pick originally belonged to the Warriors. But over the last six months, it has been well-traveled.

Back on draft night in June, the Warriors packaged their 2021 and 2023 second-round picks and sent them to New Orleans for the draft rights to No. 39 overall pick Alen Smailagic.

A few weeks later, on July 7, the Pelicans took those same two draft picks and sent them to Utah for veteran center Derrick Favors.

Then, on Tuesday, the Jazz packaged Exum, the Warriors' 2023 second-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick they acquired from San Antonio for Clarkson.

Got all that? Good.

Don't worry, we're sure that pick won't be traded again between now and the 2023 NBA Draft (enter sarcasm font).

[RELATED: Smailagic named All NBA G League Showcase First Team]

For now, all Warriors fans need to worry about is when Smailagic will make his NBA debut. The 19-year-old Serbian is lighting up the G League, averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 11 games with Santa Cruz this season.

How Alen Smailagic, Warriors affected Cavs-Jazz Jordan Clarkson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area