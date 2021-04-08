Aleksej Pokusevski with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters
The hard-hitting American is a 9-1 favorite to win the tournament, according to William Hill Sportsbook, ahead of compatriots Justin Thomas (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), and for good reason. No one has been as consistently great as the 36-year-old South Carolina native, who has notched up victories every year since he joined the PGA Tour in 2007, with the exception of a still-impressive 2014 campaign. "I don't think any of that touches him," ESPN's Scott Van Pelt said when asked whether the short turnaround would help or hurt the man better known simply as "DJ."