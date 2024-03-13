Aleksander Barkov with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 03/12/2024
Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 03/12/2024
Bryce Young has a new weapon.
What a wild first two days of 'legal tampering' aka NFL free agency. Fantasy guru John Daigle joins Matt Harmon to break down and react to all the major signings that will have an impact on the 2024 fantasy season. Harmon identifies the top ten most important storylines from free agency and discuss them in order of significance.
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down the moves that stuck out to him now that the initial dust has settled on Tamperpalooza.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Trevor Sikkema to discuss the start of NFL free agency, including all their biggest takeaways, the quarterback signings (Charles' Atlanta Falcons finally have their guy) and a few of their favorite prospect-team fits for the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo start with their big free agency takeaways so far, including interior OL getting the bag (and the Carolina Panthers becoming a laughing stock), running backs getting paid more than expected and the Kansas City Chiefs being all in on a three-peat. The top available quarterbacks have found a home, and Charles is excited about getting Kirk Cousins, as he felt like it was a move the Falcons had to make given their draft position. Charles also thought Baker Mayfield could have got more from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Trevor thinks the contract was about right. The two discuss expectations for the NFC South before talking about Russell Wilson's fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Charles and Trevor dive into the NFL draft by going through Charles' favorite fits from Trevor's prospect-team fits. The duo discuss the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and have a deeper discussion around Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
The Cowboys were the opposite of "all in" as free agency got going.
It's not too late for Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti to back off from their absurd demands that threaten to uproot college sports.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
Most of the players on this list are being drafted as if they're sure to reach the high end of their fantasy outcomes. Not so fast, says Dalton Del Don.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The deal concludes an ongoing saga that saw that saw the Panthers fail to reach a long-term deal with their 2019 first-round pick.
The Magic have improved their win total in each of Mosley's three seasons in charge.
In today's edition: Djokovic's stunning loss, the four-man race for NHL MVP, NFL free agency roundup, the Wooden Award finalists, and more.
Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million with the Red Sox over the winter.
Horton stepped away from the team in November to deal with a "personal health matter."
Who has the least amount of worries attached to them in 2024? Jorge Martin reveals the steadiest performers for each of the first 10 rounds.
Sengun covered his head in his hands as he was wheeled off the floor Sunday night.
The Titans will have a brand new look at running back this season.
Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments this week.
Houston rolled over Kansas on Saturday, and UConn seems in a great position to defend its national championship.