Aleksander Barkov with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.
Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.
He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.
If there’s such a thing as having too many good players, the Clippers could actually be exhibit A. Lue has decisions to make, and he admitted to already thinking about the playoffs and potential matchups.
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family. "Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off.
Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.
Check out these super-slow-motion highlights from UFC 261, including clips of Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal.
Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.
LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.
The new TB12’s experiences in Tampa surely have influenced the desire of Aaron Rodgers to find a new football team. The original TB12 has some thoughts on the matter. “With him being that upset shows me how weak he is,” Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Monday in an appearance with Moose and Maggie [more]
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/02/2021
Two days after the 2021 NFL draft concluded, the Washington Football Team announced a pair of roster moves.
Releasing Jake Kumerow at roster cutdowns last September did not sit with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.
Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly’s scouting career didn’t last through an entire NFL draft. Kuechly resigned “a few weeks ago,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Panthers hired him as a pro scout June 4. Kuechly, 30, made the All-Pro team five times in eight seasons as a linebacker with the Panthers. He considered [more]
According to former NFL exec Mike Lombardi, the New Orleans Saints tried to trade ahead of the New England Patriots to take Alabama QB Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
New additions and a history of injuries may turn 2021 into a contract year for Vander Esch; his DC wants 'competition' among his LBs.
With 85 players under contract, the Detroit Lions still have room to add more rookie tryout players or veteran free agents
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams appears to be growing concerned about the very real possibility that he has caught his last pass from Aaron Rodgers. Adams obliquely addressed the situation surrounding Rodgers on social media today, making clear that he is well aware of the reports that Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green [more]
The NBA play-in game format has fulfilled its intended effect. More games matter, and that’s what the NBA wanted.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.