Aleksander Barkov with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 11/06/2023
Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 11/06/2023
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
After what looked like a choice between the Brewers and the Mets, Counsell ended up with a team no one seemed to realize was even in the market for a new manager.
The Jets are seeking their fourth-straight win.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the top 15 2023-24 free agents.
Murray's been sidelined with a torn ACL.
Joshua Dobbs led the Vikings to a wild comeback win over the Falcons on Sunday in his debut with the team.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Freshmen made the most noise as No. 6-ranked South Carolina and No. 10 Notre Dame opened the slate in the first college basketball game played in Paris, France.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
Rapinoe has won just about everything there is to win in women's soccer — except an NWSL title, which she could claim Saturday in the final game of her transcendent career.
The top 13 plays of the weekend include football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and field hockey.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
On a day that saw C.J. Stroud set the NFL on fire, the No. 1 pick had a day to forget.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the Week 9 NFL slate one by one and react to the biggest storylines to come out of today's action. Jason and Frank start with their takeaways from the Bengals' victory over Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night and whether or not it's too late for Buffalo, the Chiefs' win in Germany over the Dolphins, the Eagles' crucial victory over the Cowboys and the late game shenanigans that took place and C.J. Stroud's unbelievable start to his career after his monster day in Houston. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate game-by-game, as they discuss whether or not the Ravens are the best team in the NFL, the Raiders' huge morale boost, the state of the Patriots and much more. The duo finish things off with a preview of the upcoming Monday night matchup between Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Zach Wilson and the Jets.