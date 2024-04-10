Aleksandar Rakic to Jiri Prochazka before UFC 300: ‘Let’s find out who the king of Europe is’

LAS VEGAS – Before UFC 300 arrives, Aleksandar Rakic spoke to reporters at Wednesday’s media day as he gets set to meet former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka at T-Mobile Arena.

Rakic (14-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC), who’s competing for the first time in almost two years since a serious knee injury, discussed working his way back to form, the significance of his matchup with Prochazka (29-4-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) to the 205-pound title picture, had some choice words for his fellow European counterpart, and more.

“He’s from Europe; I’m from Europe. He’s living not far away where I live, so let’s find out who the king of Europe is and later on the king of the world is,” Rakic said. He later added, “I’m expecting aggressive Jiri, unorthodox like he used to be. It’s gonna be a hard fight for me, also for him. He feels very good in chaos, and I’m a guy who can settle the chaos. It’s gonna be an amazing fight. We will see how prepared he is for this fight, because I am.”

You can watch Rakic’s full media day session in the video above.

