Alekna breaks 38-yr-old discus world record

Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna broke the olderst men's world record in athletics on Sunday (HANNAH PETERS)

Mykolas Alekna broke the longest standing world record in men's athletics on Sunday, producing a mammoth 74.35-meter discus throw to shatter the nearly 38-year-old previous best mark.

The 21-year-old Lithuanian, a silver medalist at the 2022 World Championships and bronze medalist at last year's Budapest worlds, broke the record at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational in Ramona, Oklahoma.

The low-key event in the US Midwest is dedicated only for throwing field events.

Alekna's record-breaking throw came on his fifth attempt.

The record betters Jurgen Schult's mark of 74.08m set on June 6 1986 while representing East Germany.

Until Sunday, Schult's 1986 mark had been the longest-standing men's world record in athletics, eclipsing the previous longest of 25 years and 79 days held by Jesse Owens for the long jump.

Alekna is the son of former double Olympic discus champion Virgilijus Alekna, who won gold in the event at the 2000 and 2004 games.

rcw/bb