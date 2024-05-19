Alejandro Tosti drives par-4 13th island green, makes eagle at 2024 PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For those of you who may be unfamiliar with Alejandro Tosti, let me put you on game.

The 27-year-old from Rosario, Argentina – the same town as soccer legend and current Inter Miami star Leo Messi – is in his first full season on the PGA Tour and is already making a name for himself as one of the next great characters on Tour due to his personality and antics.

During Sunday’s final round of the 2024 PGA Championship, his game and confidence were on full display on Valhalla Golf Club’s par-4 13th hole. The Limestone Hole, as it’s known, plays to 351 yards (the shortest par-4 on the course) and features an island green surrounded by water that’s built up at a 20-foot elevation and lined by, you guessed it, limestone boulders.

Most players lay up and flip in a wedge for birdie. Tosti, however, was feeling himself on the back nine, pulled driver from the bag and hit a near-perfect shot seven feet to set up one of the most impressive eagles of the week.

WOW‼️ Alejandro Tosti drives the green on the signature 13th!#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/XeZ9OBtMmA — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2024

Tosti was in position to contend for a potential top 10 finish at the second men’s major championship of the season after opening rounds of 68-69 to reach 5 under for the tournament. On Saturday, however, he struggled to the tune of a 7-over 89 that featured four double bogeys.

In 13 events this season, Tosti has made six cuts, missed seven, and has just one top-25 finish, his T-2 showing at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek