Alejandro Tosti drives onto island green at par-4 13th in making eagle Sunday at PGA

Earlier this week on “Live From the PGA Championship,” Johnson Wagner explained the different ways to attack the island green at Valhalla Golf Club's short, par-4 13th (video above).

He didn’t anticipate anyone trying to drive the green, however. That’s what Alejandro Tosti did Sunday at the PGA. With the hole playing 351 yards, Tosti hit driver, cleared the water and finished 6 feet from the hole.

He made the eagle putt and finished the championship at even par.