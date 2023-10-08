Alejandro Mata’s late field goal gives Colorado victory over Arizona State

Colorado won one game in 2022. The Buffs are now 4-2 under Deion Sanders in 2023.

They got a field goal from 43 yards by Alejandro Mata with 12 seconds left in the desert on Saturday to defeat Arizona State, 27-24, in a Pac-12 clash.

COLORADO TAKES THE LEAD WITH 12 SECONDS LEFT 🎯🙌@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/gQTlIKdinv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2023

The winning kick was set up by a long pass from Shadeur Sanders to Javon Antonio.

SHEDEUR TO ANTONIO FOR A HUGE GAIN 🦬@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/tvfWjRWWAE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2023

Somehow, Arizona State’s secondary let Antonio get behind it for the play that moved Colorado into Arizona State territory.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire