Alejandro Mata’s late field goal gives Colorado victory over Arizona State

Barry Werner
Colorado won one game in 2022. The Buffs are now 4-2 under Deion Sanders in 2023.

They got a field goal from 43 yards by Alejandro Mata with 12 seconds left in the desert on Saturday to defeat Arizona State, 27-24, in a Pac-12 clash.

The winning kick was set up by a long pass from Shadeur Sanders to Javon Antonio.

Somehow, Arizona State’s secondary let Antonio get behind it for the play that moved Colorado into Arizona State territory.

