Alejandro Garnacho shows support for Man United boss Erik Ten Hag on social media

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho has become the first player to react to the club’s decision to keep manager Erik ten Hag.

The United manager is close to agreeing a new contract at Old Trafford in an incredible turn of events.

At one stage, it looked like the club will show him the exit door after they were getting involved in talks with other managers.

However, the Red Devils are now keeping their manager who has guided them to Carabao Cup and FA Cup win in his two seasons at the club.

Argentinian winger Garnacho has shown his support for the manager who has guided the player to improve his game and become a regular starter for Man United.

The United winger has not made any public comment about Ten Hag staying at the club but his social media activity has been spotted by the fans.

He liked a tweet from a Man United fan who expressed appreciation for the club to keep the manager.