Aleix Garcia turned down lucrative offer for Champions League football at Bayer Leverkusen

New Bayer Leverkusen arrival Aleix Garcia has revealed that had “better financial opportunities” elsewhere, but wanted to join the Bundesliga side to play Champions League football under Xabi Alonso.

Speaking exclusively to RAC1, Garcia said: “I had better financial opportunities, but the Champions League was the goal.”

Bayer Leverkusen first showed interest in signing Garcia last month, and fought off interest from Premier League side West Ham United to sign the Spanish midfielder for €18m.

Barcelona had also showed interest in January, but pulled out of a deal.

“I know there was interest,” added Garcia. “But I know that there was never an official offer.”

Garcia played 37 out of 38 La Liga games for Girona last season, scoring three and creating six, helping the Catalan side to qualify for Champions League football.

There was also a possibility that the Spaniard could have remained in Girona.

“I had requests from various clubs but I always told my agent not to forget Girona, and to try and stay until the end because it was a very nice season and I wanted to continue,” continued Garcia.

“It is important for Girona to receive this sum (€18m) for next season and the future.”

Speaking on his decision to join Bayer Leverkusen, Garcia revealed that Alonso played a big role in luring the 26-year-old to the Bay Arena.

“The talks with him convinced me,” said Garcia. “They do things very well. I had a similar feeling at Girona. It’s a very family-oriented club, but more used to being at the top.”

GGFN | Daniel Pinder