Aledo running back decommits from Texas, more Fort Worth-area recruiting updates

Aledo running back Raycine Guillory decommit from the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced on X.

Guillory confirmed the report, saying it was “God’s plan.” The Class of 2026 Bearcat superstar is one of the most sought-after talents in Texas with offers from Baylor, Georgia, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and more.

Guillory, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 running back and No. 189 player in the entire class of 2026, commit to the Longhorns on Jan 10, 2024. He helped power the Aledo Bearcats to a Class 5A D1 state championship but did not play in the title game due to an injury.

Guillory is 5-foot-10 with a 180 pound frame. In his sophomore season, he was selected to the Fort Worth All Area first team.