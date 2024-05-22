Aledo football honors flow in

May 21—The Aledo football program has received various recognitions recently.

Aledo ISD celebrated graduate and former quarterback Hauss Hejny, for his 2023 Whataburger Super Team Award.

The soon-to-be Texas Christian University freshman was the first Bearcat selected for the award, through a Whataburger/Dave Campbell's Texas Football partnership, since 2018, when Wyatt Harris and Chandler Knandel were selected.

The team is selected from more than 5,000 nominees and 300,000 ballots cast, with Hejny among the elite 40 chosen.

Aledo coaching legend Tim Buchanan, who retired after long stints as head football coach and athletic director at the district, was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco.

"Coach Buc" amassed a 281-58-3 record during his coaching career, which included 30 years at Aledo and 40 years in public education overall. He also led the Bearcats to eight state titles.

His coaching replacement, Robby Jones, was also recognized as the 2023 Class 5 Division I state champion head football coach after leading the Bearcats in December to their 12th state title — a 51-8 thumping over Smithson Valley.

Jones started at Aledo in 2000, and won 10 state titles as the offensive coordinator.