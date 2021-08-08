Aledmys Díaz's RBI double
Aledmys Díaz belts a line-drive double off the right-field wall, scoring Jake Meyers and cutting the Astros' deficit to 7-4 in the 7th
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
This was frightening.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Prescott might not play at all this preseason, but the Cowboys are confident he’ll be ready for the season opener Sept. 9.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Here's when Chris Sale will return to the Red Sox' rotation after a two-year hiatus due to Tommy John surgery.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Fans have questioned the rules behind the modern pentathlon after several competitors were hindered by horses who had no interest in complying with their instructions.
Take a look at some of the incredible Olympic imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.