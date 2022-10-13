Should Alec Pierce be a target for fantasy managers? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens debate if Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce is a good players for fantasy managers to target for the rest of the season, and debate if Matt Ryan causes worry for managers of Colts WRs.

MATT HARMON: Scott, we have a lot of questions about the Colts overall, but I know you want to highlight someone in particular.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: As far as the Colts go, I actually love the Colts in this game. I don't know what it is with the Colts. They lose week one every week, and they were so bad in that Jacksonville game. But they have a lot of things going right. They won an ugly game at Denver. And I get it, it was hard to watch.

But they come into this game with extra rest. And Alec Pierce the last two weeks, over 80 yards, 8 of 9. Catches 8 of 9 targets in that Thursday game. I think they're finally accepting the Parris Campbell's not good. And whatever-- Matt Ryan can't throw the entire route tree right now, but he has a chemistry with Pierce. I think this only continues.

And I wish I had Pierce everywhere. I saw his roster percentage and start percentage this week. I don't remember what they are off the top of my head, but I thought they were pretty low. He's going to be the second most important person in their passing game. I want you to have this guy.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, I'm with you, man. And Ashton Dulin going on IR is kind of a sneaky big deal because he had like a 28.6 targets per route run. When he was out there, they were looking to get him the ball. And I think Ashton Dulin actually has some chops. We're not-- I'm definitely at enough already territory with Parris Campbell.

The Colts are not quite there yet, Scott. You look at week five at least, Michael Pittman, 100% routes per team dropback. Parris Campbell, 97.9. Alec Pierce, he's up from a few weeks ago, but he's still at like 75%. So we do need, I think, a full flip, but it's got to happen soon, right? Because I'm with you that I like Pierce a lot.

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Two words to you, Indianapolis Colts, forget Parris.

MATT HARMON: That would be great. That would be great. Andy, all this Alec Pierce talk. I drafted a-- I actually didn't draft a ton of Michael Pittman because he was one guy that you had to have the first pick in the third round because everybody liked-- hey, Scott, who liked Michael Pittman? Everybody liked Michael Pittman, right? But, Andy, it hasn't gone that well so far. Some of the metrics are still there for him, like the route participation is there. The target share is there, but his average depth of target is so low this year compared to everyone else.

I feel like he can get back on track, and this is a good spot for him to get back on track because he's run into-- that was a tough wide receiver, cornerback matchup with Patrick Surtain last week. You kind of should have expected a slower game there. But any concern about Michael Pittman? Or have you adjusted expectations? Basically, Andy, what should as like a long-time Michael Pittman bro? How should I be feeling right now?

ANDY BEHRENS: I have zero concern with Michael Pittman. It's great that he-- it's great that he's back. My concern is with Matt Ryan. They--

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

ANDY BEHRENS: Colts receivers were coming back for almost every throw a week ago. That was eye-popping. That was really terrible. It was-- I don't know how often they're going to be able to support two fantasy-viable pass catchers. That, to me, is a little bit of a concern. And he was really looking for Alec Pierce on short stuff last week, which has not been where Alec Pierce was getting his yards previously, right? There were a couple of splash plays in each of the previous two games.

But it's just good to see Pierce getting this sort of usage. He was actually one of the most difficult players for me to rank this week because, of course, it feels like a secondary receiver for Indy. Can put up a zero, or close to it, at any time. For sure, Alec Pierce is going to have some games with like five targets and 19 yards or 21 yards. But his big-play potential is unlike a lot of other players in the league. So he's pretty interesting to me too. But to the Pittman question, zero concern.

MATT HARMON: I'm glad to hear you say that, and I'm definitely not trying to get another troll message from Denise from the Treviso Babes League. That is for sure about Michael Pittman.