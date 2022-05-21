Alec Pierce rookie contract details revealed

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce signed his four-year rookie contract earlier this week and now we have a breakdown of that deal.

As the No. 53 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Pierce signed a four-year deal worth $6,601,342 with a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

The second-round pick has base salaries of $705,000 (2022), $1.005 million (2023), $1.305 million (2024), and $1.605 million (2025). Pierce received $2.9 million guaranteed at signing, which included his signing bonus and 2023 base salary, according to Spotrac.

Pierce’s salary-cap hit for the 2022 season will be $1.2 million.

