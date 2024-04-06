Alec Martinez with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes
Alec Martinez (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 04/05/2024
Alec Martinez (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 04/05/2024
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Hernandez's PitchCom speaker was broadcast for all the world to hear.
NC State is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.