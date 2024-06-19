Alec Marsh struggles, Royals drop series opener 7-5 to the Oakland Athletics

Kansas City Royals starter Alec Marsh flirted with trouble against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

And a few mistakes cost him in the Royals’ 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

Marsh allowed seven earned runs in three innings. Athletics outfielder JJ Bleday recorded three doubles and two RBIs in the game. However, it was Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof who did the most damage.

Gelof hit a three-run homer off Marsh. Gelof blasted an 83.7-mph slider over the left-field wall to give Oakland a 7-2 lead.

Marsh was replaced after 76 pitches. The Royals tried to climb out of the early hole behind a few offensive spurts. Second baseman Nick Loftin hit a two-run homer in the second inning to keep pace with the Athletics.

Later, the Royals scored two runs in the eighth inning. Both runs helped close the deficit to two runs heading to the ninth.

However, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Athletics. Oakland turned to star closer Mason Miller, and he quickly retired the side in order.

KC dropped to 41-33 this season and dropped the series opener. Meanwhile, Oakland improved to 27-48 with the victory.

Oakland starter Hogan Harris picked up his first victory of the 2024 season.

Here are more notables from Tuesday’s game:

Nick Loftin achieves career milestone

Loftin circled the bases for the first time on Tuesday night. In the second inning, Loftin hit a 92.5-mph fastball over the left-field wall.

Pitcher Hogan Harris missed his location over the plate and Loftin took advantage. The baseball just cleared the outfield fence as the Royals tied the game at 2-2.

Nick Loftin hits his first major league homer and ties the game!

Loftin had gone 138 career at-bats without a home run. He was pumped as he touched home plate and celebrated with his teammates.

This season, Loftin is hitting .256 with 11 RBIs in 32 games. He finished 1 for 2 in Tuesday’s matchup.

Royals progressing on injury front

Several injured Royals are getting closer to a potential return.

Royals starter Michael Wacha threw four scoreless innings for the Surprise Royals in the Arizona Complex League on Monday. He allowed two hits and registered six strikeouts in his rehab start.

There is a chance Wacha returns on the final leg of the Royals road trip. If all goes well, Wacha could get cleared to start Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

“Four innings and 48 pitches,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said of Wacha’s workload. “He threw another 18 pitches in the bullpen to get his workload up. Said he felt really good.”

Meanwhile, Royals second baseman Michael Massey began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. He is set to get consistent at-bats in a designated-hitter role before progressing to on-field work.

“We are going to start with hitting and see how that goes before we progress to the defense,” Quatraro said.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals continue their three-game series against the Athletics. On Wednesday, Royals ace Cole Ragans will draw the start at the Oakland Coliseum.

Ragans tossed seven shutout innings on May 17 against the Athletics. The talented southpaw has registered 102 strikeouts, which rank second in the American League.

The Athletics are set to start right-hander Luis Medina on Wednesday. He owns a 5.87 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched.