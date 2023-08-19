Alec Holler will start, but UCF tight end depth still being ironed out ahead of Big 12 debut

UCF's tight end depth will be put to the test in its debut Big 12 campaign.

First-year offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw expects the Knights' 12 personnel group (one running back, two tight ends) to be a weapon. But the Knights are down a pair of scholarship athletes at the position to begin the season.

They will certainly rely on their pair of sixth-year seniors, and a prized true freshman, but several former walk-ons may get their chance for meaningful Division I snaps along the way.

Can UCF football go deep? These receivers will serve as main targets for John Rhys Plumlee

Alec Holler completes journey from walk-on to captain

UCF tight end Alec Holler makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against South Florida.

Alec Holler (6-3, 230, RSr., Winter Park, Fla.)

A former 1,000-yard receiver at Trinity Preparatory School, Holler joined his hometown school as a walk-on in 2018. Five years later, he's one of the six captains and among the easiest slots to project on the offensive depth chart.

"When he made the decision to come back, (being a captain) was one of his goals. He wanted to take another step forward in leadership," UCF tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Brian Blackmon said. "This university means so much to him and his family. He grew up a UCF fan, and he grew up watching games.

"For his teammates to select him as a captain, I think, was a really big moment for him."

Holler stamped his name into UCF lore last year with a spectacular, one-handed, game-winning touchdown catch at South Florida in what is — for now, at least — the final War on I-4. He set new career-highs in receptions (22) and receiving yards (276), starting 13 of the Knights' 14 games.

"Unbelievable human being — 100%, I can tell you that, and attest to that. This year, playing the tight end position, he's going to be one of the best tight ends in college football," Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee said earlier this month. "I believe it to my core. Watching the camp he's had, how physical he is, how he can run routes and go get the ball, it's unbelievable."

True freshman Randy Pittman Jr. making huge early impression

Central Florida running back Trillion Coles (33) celebrates his touchdown against Bethune-Cookman with tight end Zach Marsh-Wojan, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Zach Marsh-Wojan (6-5, 245, 5th, Vacaville, Calif.)

A dependable run blocker, Marsh-Wojan's playing time skyrocketed in his third year with the program. He played in 13 games, making three starts, and hauled in his first Division I reception — a 21-yard touchdown in the opening win over South Carolina State.

Marsh-Wojan missed spring ball due to injury, but is full-go and should see plenty of reps in two-tight end sets.

"He's a tough guy," Blackmon said. "When we go 12 (personnel), he's really good in hand-down stuff. He's a physical blocker and a strong kid, but he also runs routes well and has good hands."

Prior to arriving at UCF, Marsh-Wojan spent a year apiece at a pair of California junior colleges — Santa Rosa in 2018, and Sacramento City College in '19. For the latter team, he recorded 36 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns.

Randy Pittman Jr. (6-2, 225, Fr., Panama City, Fla.)

Randy Pittman (13), one of UCF's early enrollees, flipped his commitment from Florida State to the Knights in October 2022.

Of all the Knights' true freshmen, Pittman has a real chance to have the largest role this fall — given the lack of depth at his position, and the impression he's made on coaches and teammates.

"I think he's going to be a great player. His future is really bright here," Blackmon said. "We've not gotten to a point where we have defined the number of snaps that he will take. Obviously having two sixth-year guys in front of him will have some of that. He's a guy that is very talented, and (fans) will see him on the field, whether it be in a special teams role or playing on offense some. The better he gets, the more command of the offense he gets, the more opportunities he'll give himself to play."

Pittman took snaps at quarterback, running back, fullback, wide receiver and tight end at Mosley High in Lynn Haven, tallying 48 catches for 704 yards and six touchdowns during his final season. UCF made him its priority target at the position, hosting him for a solo official visit in mid-June and eventually finalizing a flip from Florida State.

"Coach Blackmon and Coach Gus Malzahn never gave up on me. Ever," Pittman told Rivals last week. "Every weekend, they called me and would continue to try and get me down to this place, and, I'm going to be honest, I didn't really know much about this place. I came down here, and the atmosphere was just amazing. The people, the program, they rolled out the red carpet for me, and they sold me."

Jordan Davis, Grant Stevens injured; walk-ons fighting for depth spots

Nease tight end Grant Stevens, left, poses with UCF head coach Gus Malzahn on his official visit.

Garrett French (6-3, 235, RJr., Venice, Fla.)

Max Holler (6-4, 245, RJr., Winter Park, Fla.)

Thomas Wadsworth (6-3, 222, RFr., Melbourne, Fla.)

Jordan Davis (6-4, 250, RJr., Sanford, Fla.)

Grant Stevens (6-4, 225, RFr., Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.)

The younger brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver and former UCF standout Gabe Davis, Jordan Davis is expected to miss significant time again this fall due to injury. He went down with a knee injury while blocking on special teams in the Knights' win at Florida Atlantic last September.

Similarly, Stevens spent his freshman year on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. He's been unavailable to start the fall, opening up opportunities for several former walk-ons in French, Holler and Wadsworth.

"We've been rotating all those guys, and we're still competing," Hinshaw said this week. "We're still shuffling guys around right now, and our tight ends are huge. … It changes gaps for the defense, so we've got to keep developing those tight ends."

The trio of Max Holler, French and Wadsworth has combined to make three appearances for the Knights, and is yet to log any receptions.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Which Knights tight ends are pushing for reps in Big 12