Alec Clarey: Prop extends contract with Saracens until 2026

Alec Clarey has not played for Saracens since January but has started five games so far this season [Getty Images]

Saracens tight-head prop Alec Clarey has signed new two-year deal to stay with the Premiership champions.

The 30-year-old joined Sarries in 2020 from Championship side Jersey Reds and has gone on to make 66 appearances.

Clarey, whose new deal runs until 2026, has played 13 times this season.

"He has had to fight hard in his career for everything he has achieved and he is highly respected by everyone at the training ground," said director of rugby Mark McCall.

"Alec has the drive and ambition to take his game forward and we will support him in every way we can."