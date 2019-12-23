Alec Burks would like to stay with Warriors, but trade seems likely

SAN FRANCISCO – Five months into a one-year contract with the Warriors, Alec Burks occasionally allows himself to gaze beyond this tortured season. Those glimpses have seduced the veteran wing into wanting more.

"I love being here," Burks told NBC Sports Bay Area after practice Sunday. "I want to be here."

The Warriors like him, too. They see the benefits of having someone who is reliably low-maintenance and generally productive.

Other teams, specifically contenders, also desire those assets. One Western Conference scout told NBC Sports Bay Area last week that he'd be surprised if Burks remains with the Warriors beyond the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

"He's healthy, he's playing very well and he's cheap," the scout said. "That makes him very attractive to teams that believe they need one more piece, a guy who can come off the bench and give them something."

Burks, 28, is giving the Warriors a lot, perhaps more than they expected from someone who has played for three previous teams and in July accepted a $2.3 million veterans-minimum deal.

He ranks fifth among the league's bench scorers, averaging 15.5 points per game. He's third among those that might be available, as no team is prying away the top two: Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell of the Clippers. Burks' 16.8 points per game over the last 12 contests ranks third overall, behind Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroeder (21.3) and Harrell (19.3).

Burks' offensive game is crafty smooth, AKA old dude at the gym. He's not particularly quick or fast, but he's quick enough and fast enough. His bounce is good, not great. He doesn't flinch at venturing into the paint, has a great feel for the midrange jumper and also is comfortable pulling up from deep.

"He's got so many ways to score that you almost forget that he can shoot the 3," assistant coach Theo Robertson said.

What Burks has is the complete offensive package, solid defensive credentials and a willingness to contribute any way he can. So far this season, he has seven games with at least 20 points, with a high of 29. He has a seven-assist game, a five-steal game and a 10-rebound game.

It's the boardwork that is somewhat unusual for a 6-foot-6 guard capable of swinging to small forward. Burks is averaging 6.0 rebounds over the last 12 games, with an average of 6.6 per 40 minutes over the last six seasons. It's something he traces back to his youth.

"Midwest born and raised," said the Kansas City native who lives there in the offseason. "It's just how I was raised. I think it's that way in most places. You take the habits you learn early.

"But I like rebounding because you can start the break early, and I like playing fast. And I'm just trying to help the bigs out, because they're down there battling. "

Members of the Warriors' coaching staff consistently praise Burks, a vet on a team without Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. A.B. has filled some of the "team sage" vacuum left by the departure of Andre Iguodala. Except Burks is a bit sparer with his tidbits of wisdom.

"He's laid back, down to earth," Damian Lee said. "He likes to joke and have fun, but anything between the lines is all business.

"He's been a great guy for this team. A lot of the younger guys call him ‘old man,' or ‘Granddad' or something, joking with him. He's been great through all of this. He's learning the system, but then he's also teaching some of the things that he knows."

Burks credits his parents, Steve and Dina, as well as his older brother, Steven Jr. for his maturity and perspective. He signed with the Warriors not only because of what they had done but also because of who they are.

"I came here for other reasons besides what we're dealing with," Burks said, referring to the 6-24 record. "Even though there's some adversity right now, it's still a great culture, with great players, a great coaching staff and a great organization. I'm still glad I made that decision. I'd make it again, too, if I have to. The commitment to helping players get better, on the court and off, is second to none."

Though the NBA's shopping season is underway, trades generally occur in the two weeks before the deadline. The Warriors haven't made a winter trade since February 2014, when they sent Kent Bazemore and MarShon Brooks to the Lakers for Steve Blake.

After five seasons as the league's elite franchise, the Warriors are back to pondering roster adjustments. Burks would prefer not to be involved in any they might make. He sees tomorrow's possibilities.

"You saw how it was the five years prior, before the injuries struck," he said. "It was a great team. Klay will be back. Steph will be back. Draymond (Green) will be 100 percent. D-Lo will have a year in the culture. With the young players coming in, they'll have experience. It will be a totally different situation."

If Burks has his way, he'd be here for that, whether he's around all season and re-signs or has to find his way back as a free agent next summer.

