Alec Burks has no trouble scoring, but struggles with bell ringing

Alec Burks didn't have much trouble when it came to scoring Thursday night.

One of the newest Sixers gave the team exactly what it needed, pouring in 19 points - including five of the team's nine points in OT - in a comeback win over the Nets (see observations).

Burks did have issues with the team's postgame locker room celebration, though.

After Joel Embiid - who was utterly dominant - passed the bell ringing honors on to his new teammate, Burks couldn't quite figure it out.

Luckily, Josh Richardson was there to pick the veteran wing up, just like Burks was able to do for the Sixers on the floor against Brooklyn.

More nights like Thursday and Burks should have this bell ringing thing down in no time.

