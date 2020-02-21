Alec Burks has no trouble scoring, but struggles with bell ringing
Alec Burks didn't have much trouble when it came to scoring Thursday night.
One of the newest Sixers gave the team exactly what it needed, pouring in 19 points - including five of the team's nine points in OT - in a comeback win over the Nets (see observations).
Burks did have issues with the team's postgame locker room celebration, though.
After Joel Embiid - who was utterly dominant - passed the bell ringing honors on to his new teammate, Burks couldn't quite figure it out.
We've got a first-timer on our hands.
🔔 | #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/DKVwARSowg
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 21, 2020
Luckily, Josh Richardson was there to pick the veteran wing up, just like Burks was able to do for the Sixers on the floor against Brooklyn.
More nights like Thursday and Burks should have this bell ringing thing down in no time.
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.
More on the Sixers
Glenn Robinson III on meeting Iverson and making Korver feel old
Looking for hope? This model is awfully high on Sixers' Finals chances
Why there's hope that Embiid and Simmons can figure this thing out
Alec Burks has no trouble scoring, but struggles with bell ringing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia