Alec Burks listed as ‘realistic’ target in free agency for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be active during the offseason. The franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs this season. However, Joe Lacob has previously discussed his desire for the franchise to get out of the tax, after being a repeat offender for multiple years. As such, Golden State must walk a tightrope when re-tooling the current roster.

According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, Alec Burks could be a logical target for Steve Kerr’s team. The veteran ball-handler will be entering unrestricted free agency this summer and is unlikely to have an offer from the New York Knicks after struggling to crack their rotation after being traded to the franchise at the trade deadline.

“Former Warrior Alec Burks would be a decent option as a veteran wing who might sign for less than the taxpayer’s mid-level,” Bailey wrote. “He couldn’t find a spot in Tom Thibodeau’s ultra-tight New York Knicks rotation, but over the three seasons prior to this one, his teams were plus-2.7 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor and minus-4.2 when he was off.”

It’s worth noting that Golden State can’t use their Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception if they remain above the second tax apron. Part of the punitive measures for being so far over the luxury tax is the loss of the MLE. Golden State would need to shed salary before opening up the valuable exception.

Nevertheless, Burks could be a logical addition. He knows Kerr’s system, is positionally versatile and can bring some playmaking to the second unit. Still, there will likely be multiple teams interested in Burks, and the Warriros could face a battle to secure his signature.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire