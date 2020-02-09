Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III are available to play for Sixers vs. Bulls

New Sixers Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III will be available to play Sunday night in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls.

A team source told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Paul Hudrick that it's currently unclear how many minutes either will play.

The Sixers acquired the two players from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in exchange for three second-round draft picks.

Both Burks and Robinson were having career-best scoring years for the 12-41 Warriors. Burks is averaging 16.1 points and shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range, while Robinson III has posted 12.9 points per game and is hitting 40 percent from three.

"Defensively, [Robinson] has guarded the best players," general manager Elton Brand said Friday. "I know it's a career year and the team he was on wasn't having a great year, but he will play D for us at an extremely high level and he can shoot the ball, and he's young and kind of fits our plans.

"Alec Burks, just the other day I watched him score 30 on the road. So when I was able to get him - elite scorer, elite talent. Can get to the foul line, can finish, and he can play defense also."

The Sixers, who are 27th in the NBA in bench scoring, will be looking to Burks and Robinson to boost their second unit offensively. Burks is known for being effective at creating his own shot, while Robinson is shooting 40.5 percent on catch-and-shoot threes this season.

"It's exciting," Josh Richardson said Friday. "I've known Glenn for some years. I've played against him in college, I've seen him in the NBA. He's an aggressive player, good defender, very switchable. Alec is the same way. He's having a career year this year. We're excited to be able to get him and plug him into what we're doing. I think he can be big for us. Those two guys going forward will be big pieces."

This will be Robinson's second stint with the Sixers and head coach Brett Brown. He played 10 games for the team as a rookie in 2015. His father, Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson, was a Sixer for the 2003-04 season.

