Alec Burks agreed to a one-year contract with the Thunder on July 1, but everything changed four days later when Oklahoma City traded Paul George to the Clippers.

The Thunder allowed Burks out of his deal, and on July 8 he elected to join the Warriors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I talked to Steve Kerr and he sold me on it, basically," Burks told reporters in Oakland last Friday. "An opportunity. Playing winning basketball -- playoff basketball. Playing with great players."

With Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston no longer with the organization -- and Klay Thompson sidelined because of a torn left ACL -- the opportunity definitely will be there.

As a member of the Jazz in 2013-14, Burks averaged 14.0 points and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting nearly 46 percent overall and 35 percent from deep.

But injuries limited the University of Colorado product to 100 games combined over the next three seasons, and Utah eventually traded him last November to Cleveland, who shipped him to Sacramento in February.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old will get a fresh start with the Dubs.

Did Kerr mention anything else during his pitch to Burks?

[RELATED: Curry's one-word answer when asked if Dubs make playoffs]

"Playing out here with the fans," he said. "The fans -- what I've seen being a visitor -- the fans are amazing.

"That's pretty much it."

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Alec Burks explains how Steve Kerr sold him on signing with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area