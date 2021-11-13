Alec Burks with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets

SNY

Join SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, Chris Williamson, CP of KnicksFanTV, and basketball trainer Shawn Farmer on the latest episode The Putback with Ian Begley. Following a tough New York Knicks loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden, the guys dive into the struggles of the starting lineup, and look to see how there could be more minutes available for Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. They also examine RJ Barrett’s game, and how he’ll improve moving forward. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise.